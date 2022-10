Listen to the full podcast here. And subscribe to our new podcast Here & Now Anytime.

In the aftermath of an explosive scandal at the Reagan administration’s EPA, agency head Anne Gorsuch Burford resigned in disgrace. So what’s changed? Friday’s excerpt is the fifth and final installment of the Captured podcast.

