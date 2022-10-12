Gulfport, Mississippi, grieves death of 15-year-old boy killed by police

The community in Gulfport, Mississippi, is reeling from the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Jaheim McMillan was shot by police after he was apprehended last week. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police accounts are contradicted by witness accounts at the scene on the day of the shooting.

For more details, Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes turns to activist and freelance journalist Leo Carney.

