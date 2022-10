Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing.

Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what’s at stake there.

