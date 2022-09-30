© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some student loans no longer qualify for forgiveness. Here's what affected borrowers need to know

Published September 30, 2022 at 8:25 AM AKDT
Activists hold cancel student debt signs as they gather to rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Activists hold cancel student debt signs as they gather to rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The scope of student loan borrowers eligible for forgiveness has narrowed and the Biden administration says about 770,000 previously-eligible borrowers will be affected.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors Betsy Mayotte about what affected borrowers should know.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.