'He's tied The Babe!': Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 60th homer

Published September 21, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 60th home run of the season during the 9th inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 20, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has hit a major milestone in his career. Tuesday night, on his home field, Judge hit his 60th home run of the season — matching George Herman “Babe” Ruth.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Judge is just one home run shy of breaking the American League single-season home run record set by Roger Maris more than 60 years ago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chelsea Janes, national baseball writer for The Washington Post.

