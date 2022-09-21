Hate-filled violence is 'more brazen' than before, ATF director says

The new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steven Dettelbach, says the U.S. is “at an inflection point” with a rise in hate-filled violence.

“I’ve seen what seems to be like a more brazen, a more violent, a more outward problem of hate-filled violence and I do think that these are things that we have to confront and acknowledge,” he said at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dettelbach.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.