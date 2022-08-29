Eastern Kentucky residents still struggle to recover and find clean water after historic floods

Thousands of families lost everything in last month’s deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Those fortunate enough to stay in their homes still don’t have access to basic services, like gas or water.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Olivia Krauth, a reporter with the Louisville-Courier Journal.

And, Dr. Kassi Marshall is helping to provide clean drinking water. She is with Appalachian Regional Healthcare and volunteers with the Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit Water With Blessings. Marshall, who has been traveling to sites to distribute water filters and teach people how to use them, speaks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins.

