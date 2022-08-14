© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: This is how it begins...

By Will Shortz
Published August 14, 2022 at 5:24 AM AKDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two four-letter words. Add the same two letters at the front of each of them to complete two common six-letter words.

Ex. MIRE / VISE — ADmire and ADvise
1. DISH / PIER
2. BILE / ROSE
3. RINK / TICK
4. LOON / TIRE
5. ORAL / ASHY
6. EASY / OUCH


Special guest player: Felix Contreras

Challenge:
We're in the middle of a two-week creative challenge. The object is to write a sentence using only the letters of any particular U.S. state. You can pick the state and repeat letters as often as necessary. For example:
OREGON --> Roger, go gorge on green eggnog.
NEBRASKA --> Sen. Ben Sasse's sneakers reek. [Note: Ben Sasse is a U.S. senator from Nebraska]
Entries will be judged on originality, sense, naturalness of syntax, humor, and overall elegance. *No more than three sentences per entry, please.*

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, August 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz