What the vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights shows about the political landscape

In Kansas this week, voters overwhelmingly chose to protect abortion rights in the state. It was the first time an abortion question was on a ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and it shows how views on the issue are shifting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Peter O’Dowd look at what the results in Kansas might mean for politics going into the midterms with Republican strategist Alice Stewart and Democratic strategist Chris Scott.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.