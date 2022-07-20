Candidate denying 2020 election results wins Republican primary for governor in Maryland

In Maryland, the winner of the Republican primary in the governor’s race is a Republican who spread falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Dan Cox also had the support of former President Donald Trump and he beat out Kelly Schulz who was backed by the current governor, Republican Larry Hogan. The Democratic primary is still too close to call.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with Rachel Baye, a reporter for WYPR in Baltimore.

