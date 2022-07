Here’s something you should know about the IRS: They will never email you to request personal information. If you’re getting that email, don’t respond. It’s a scam, and you better watch out!

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News, about what to look out for in this season of scams.

