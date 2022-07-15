Secret Service erased messages from Jan. 5 and 6, government watchdog says

The Secret Service deleted text messages after they were requested as part of an inquiry into the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. That’s according to a letter that was originally sent by a government watchdog to homeland security committees in the House and Senate.

The Secret Service insists it did not delete the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 in a malicious way but that there were lost in what it described as a “device-replacement program.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with The Washington Post’s political investigative reporter, Carol Leonnig about the significance of the letter which was first reported by The Intercept.

