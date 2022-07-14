Man charged in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl who sought abortion in Indiana

She’s only 10 years old. But she needed to travel to Indiana for an abortion after laws in Ohio prohibited the procedure. Now her story has garnered international attention after prominent anti-abortion advocates and GOP politicians questioned the veracity of the story.

But it was true, and something that should likely never have gained this level of publicity is now headline news.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jo Ingles who is covering the case for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.

