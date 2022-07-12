© 2022 KBBI
NASA releases the first high-resolution color images from the largest space telescope ever built

Published July 12, 2022 at 8:52 AM AKDT
The James Webb Space Telescope reveals emerging stellar nurseries and individual stars in the Carina Nebula that were previously obscured. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScl)
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope show the most distant reaches of the universe in the most stunning detail ever captured.

Harvard University astronomy professor Alyssa Goodman talks about what the images show and what they will help astronomers learn about the universe.

See the images here.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.