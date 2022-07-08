What Brittney Griner's supporters in the U.S. want as her case continues in Russia

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom this week, though she said the alleged vape cartridges in her suitcase were brought by mistake and she never intended to break the law. Her supporters are continuing to call for the Biden administration to bring Griner home.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Terri Jackson, executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association about Griner’s case.

