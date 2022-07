Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” ⁠— which celebrates Russia’s victory against Napoleon ⁠— has been a staple of Fourth of July celebrations for decades. But some ensembles are leaving it off the setlist this year amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

