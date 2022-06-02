© 2022 KBBI
Biden to address the nation about gun violence

By Tamara Keith
Published June 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM AKDT

President Biden is making a national address Thursday night about the recent mass shootings and is calling on Congress to act on gun violence prevention.

