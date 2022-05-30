Modern Stoics leader Ryan Holiday on popularity, commercialism and the virtues of the movement

If you haven’t heard of the modern Stoics movement yet, you will. Between podcasts, Ted Talks, websites, lectures, Instagram pages, articles and books, the philosophy — popularised in ancient Rome with writings of Marcus Aurelius, Epictetus and Seneca — is hard to avoid.

Last week, Here & Now spoke to a classics and philosophy professor about what the original movement was all about. Today, we turn to one of the leaders of the contemporary movement.

Ryan Holiday is the author of “The Obstacle is the Way” and other books, as well as the wildly popular Daily Stoic website where you can learn, sign up for lecture series, and buy merchandise like calendars, books and medallions. He joins host Robin Young to talk about the philosophy, commercialism and his role as a steward of Stoicism.

