Boston Celtics to meet Warriors in NBA finals

Game 7 came down to the wire between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Sunday — but Boston ultimately prevailed. Though they started strong and led by 15 after the first quarter, the Celtics couldn’t shake the Heat until the final seconds of the game.

Boston now heads to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. And they face the rested Golden State Warriors, who last appeared in the finals in 2019. The series starts on Thursday night.

Amina Smith, reporter and host with NBC Sports Boston, joins us.

