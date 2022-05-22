© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Just a d away

By Will Shortz
Published May 22, 2022 at 4:01 AM AKDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. Add the letter D at the end of the answer to the first clue to get the answer to the second one.

Example: Wild hog / Get on, as a train --> BOAR/D

1. Person who saves the day / Biblical king

2. German wife / Criminal activity

3. Smile / Use a whetstone

4. Prayer ending / Alter

5. Peruse / Total up again

6. Lumbering forest animal (2 words) / Famous pirate

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener John Sieger, of Wauwatosa, Wis. Name a famous living movie star. Insert an R in the middle of the first name, and drop the last two letters of the last name. You'll get a familiar French phrase. What is it?

Challenge answer: Cate Blanchett --> carte blanche

Winner: Falguni Adams of Los Angeles, Calif.

This week's challenge: It's an easyish one and comes from Blaine Deal, who conducts a weekly blog about Will's NPR puzzles. Take the name of an island. Move its first letter two spaces later in the alphabet (so A would become C, B would become D, etc.). Reverse the result and you'll have the name of another island. What islands are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 26th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz