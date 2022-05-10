© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona to execute Clarence Dixon by lethal injection

Published May 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM AKDT

The planned execution of Clarence Dixon in Arizona is set to go ahead on Wednesday after all legal challenges so far have failed.

At 66 years old, Dixon is blind and has schizophrenia. He will be the first man in almost eight years to be executed in the state of Arizona. His lawyers are set to make further appeals to stay the execution.

KJZZ senior reporter Matthew Casey has the details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.