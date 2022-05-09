Ogden, Utah man charged in disappearance of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane

According to a press release from the Homer Police Department, a former Homer man was arrested this morning in Ogden, Utah, and charged with kidnapping, murder in the 1st and 2nd degree, and tampering with physical evidence, in the October 17th, 2019 disappearance of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane of Homer. Kirby Foleni Calderwood, age 32, of Ogden Utah was arrested after a recent tip to investigators. Homer Police Chief Mark Robl declined comment, citing further investigation.

Murnane was last seen on October 17th, 2019, on closed circuit camera leaving her residence at 12:13pm on foot, and never arrived for a doctor’s appointment at 1pm. The Homer Police Department conducted a ground search of town, volunteers canvased door to door between Homer and Anchor Point to share Murnane’s picture and information, and a professional search team with dogs covered areas she was known to travel on foot, but lost her trail at Pioneer Avenue and Kachemak Way, indicating that she was picked up or got into a vehicle.

Following Murnane’s disappearance, a peninsula crime stoppers reward was established to help gather information from the public, and a special investigator was hired to pursue leads. Her family commissioned construction of a memorial bench in the spring on 2021, which will be dedicated this coming June 12th. Murnane was declared legally dead on June 17th, 2021.

The investigation remains open, and the Homer Police Department asks if you have any information relevant to the case, Mr. Calderwood, or his interactions with Ms. Murnane, that you contact them at 907-235-3150.