'Fresh Banana Leaves' spotlights Indigenous science for a warming planet

As the world looks for ways to slow and adapt to climate change, solution-seekers need to turn to the insights and lived experiences of Indigenous people.

Jessica Hernandez makes that argument in the new book “Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science.”

Hernandez, a University of Washington postdoctoral fellow from the Maya Ch’ortí and Zapotec nations, says Indigenous people are often viewed as research subjects, not experts in their own right.

“Indigenous peoples hold on to the knowledge that can holistically protect our environments, especially as we continue to see how climate change impacts are drastically shifting our weather patterns,” she says.

Hernandez titled her book after her father’s experience as a child soldier during the Central American civil wars.

At 11 years old, her father was forced to fight. In his spare time, he sought refuge under a nearby banana tree, to which he fled one day during a bombardment.

“He decided to do was to go under this banana tree that he had built a reciprocal relationship with … and he saw a bomb drop on the tree,” says Hernandez. “And the leaves kind of wrapped themselves to prevent the bomb from igniting. So my father says, ‘As long as we protect nature, nature will protect us.’ ”

Interview Highlights

On how Indigenous sciences prioritize collaboration over competition.

“One of the things about being an Indigenous scientist is that we understand the impacts colonialism had and continues to have on our people. And also… the climate change impacts. That it’s exacerbating our community disparities. And as Indigenous scientists, we work together to collaborate on ways that we can find solutions that will holistically heal our planet as well as our people.”

On how urban environments are often Indigenous spaces.

“We forget that … there are indigenous communities that are considered urban communities now because their environments have gone through these drastic changes. When we talk about Seattle, we can even talk about the history of how it was named after Chief Si’ahl, a Duwamish tribal leader, and how the Duwamish tribe is still fighting to kind of get federal recognition.

“I think that because we tend to always connect Indigenous peoples to more rural places, we forget that urban cities are also built on indigenous lands. And that goes throughout the United States … Berkeley, San Francisco, Los Angeles and these major cities that hold political and economic power in our country.”

On dealing with patronizing and condescending views toward Indigenous scientists

“Fortunately for us, the narrative is starting to shift. But oftentimes [Indigenous scientists] are asked, ‘How is this science? Where is the data, the numerical data to support these claims?’ And I think that for Indigenous ways of knowing, not everything is translated into numerical datasets. Not everything is published in the peer review process.

“And I think that oftentimes because in sciences we still continue to exclude lived experiences or personal narratives, it kind of continues to invalidate communities and ways of knowing that are centered on storytelling … lived experiences … traditions.”

On the role of the patriarchy in climate science and Indigenous history

“In the book, I talk about the Zapatista movement and how the Zapatista movement, which reclaimed land for many Maya communities in southern Mexico, continues to paint the man, [Subcomandante] Marcos, as the leader, when in reality it was the Indigenous women … who were leading the communities to reclaim their lands. And I think that oftentimes when we talk about environmental justice or climate justice, the men in our communities are continued to [be given] the front and center and the leadership of those movements when in reality is Indigenous women who are leading those efforts.”

On what she wishes she had known when she entered scientific study

“I wish I would have known that there was going to be a constant battle, especially when talking about Western sciences, when trying to bring in my entire self. Because I think that one of the premises of our Indigenous knowledge is that it centers our spirituality. But in the Western sciences, in the name of objectivity, we have to remove ourselves from the science that we practice.”

On why more farmers should adopt the Indigenous practice of milpas

“One of the Indigenous practices that I think people should use is our milpas, which are these holistic agricultural ecosystems that are very different from Western agriculture, that tends to focus more on just one crop … With the milpas, it embodies the three sisters, as we consider them in the southwest region of the United States: our corn, our beans and our squash. Because they’re relatives and they kind of take care of one another, they grow faster. It doesn’t require as much human labor as Western agricultural practices.

“And through [the] milpas, we’re able to also have that intergenerational teaching where our elders are teaching our youth and everyone participates. It’s like a communal harvest where we are taught to take what we need and not necessarily what we want to take.”

