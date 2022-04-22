Archbishop Borys Gudziak reflects on Ukraine war during Orthodox Easter season
In Russia and Ukraine, Orthodox Christians and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will celebrate Easter this Sunday.
Borys Gudziak, metropolitan archbishop of Philadelphia for Ukrainian Catholics in the United States, discusses the religious divisions of the war and the outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine.
