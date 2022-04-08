© 2022 KBBI
Yvonne van Amerongen: How can we reimagine elder care around human connection?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneKatie Simon
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:30 AM AKDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Take Care.

In a small village, residents enjoy time at the pub, the theater, and the park—all while living with dementia. Yvonne van Amerongen shares how we can reimagine dementia care with a social approach.

About Yvonne van Amerongen

Yvonne van Amerongen is a dementia care advocate and healthcare advisor. In 1993, van Amerongen co-created The Hogeweyk, a village for people with severe dementia designed around principles of community and social inclusion. The Hogeweyk now serves more than 170 seniors.

Van Amerongen also worked as a consultant for Be Advice, supporting and advising healthcare organizations, governments, and architects to improve the quality of life of people living with dementia. Prior to The Hogeweyk, van Amerongen worked in a psychiatric hospital and rehabilitation center. She is now retired.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Katie Simon