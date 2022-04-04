Do the Grammys have a hip-hop problem?

The 2022 Grammys on Sunday night celebrated the biggest names in the recording industry.

Silk Sonic, the collaboration between Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak had a huge night, winning four Grammys. And Jon Batiste won album of the year for his “We Are.”

Best rap album went to Tyler the Creator for “Call Me If You Get Lost.” But the rapper and producer wasn’t even nominated for album of the year.

Justin Tinsley, a senior culture writer for Andscape, tells host Celeste Headlee that this is no coincidence. He says that the Grammys have a long history of overlooking hip hop and rap when it comes to the biggest award.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

