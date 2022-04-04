Biden administration to end pandemic-era restrictions for migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

The Biden administration has announced that it will end a public health measure introduced along the U.S.-Mexico border at the start of the pandemic. Title 42, as it’s known, blocked migrants from entering the country because of concerns about COVID-19.

Arelis Hernández, a correspondent for The Washington Post, based in San Antonio, has more details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.