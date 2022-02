Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Shlomit Tripp, founder of the Berlin-based Bubales Puppet Theater, about her work using puppet shows to bridge cultural divides between Jews and non-Jews in Germany. Tripp recently won the Obermayer Award from the group Widen the Circle.

