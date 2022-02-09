© 2022 KBBI
Kirsten Dunst on her Oscar-nominated role as emotionally vulnerable Rose in 'The Power of the Dog'

Published February 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM AKST
Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog." (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Kirsten Dunst, who stars in “The Power of the Dog” as the emotionally frail wife of a Montana rancher.

Dunst has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal. It’s one of 12 nods that the film received.

For the original conversation, click here

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.