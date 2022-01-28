© 2022 KBBI
Social media pressure on body image linked to teen anxiety and eating disorders

Published January 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM AKST

Teenagers are under many pressures, including unrealistic body image standards pushed by social media. Studies show that can lead to anxiety and eating disorders.

High school students Kaeleigh Brenner, Sarah Rhoades Cox and Sarah Bettis bring us the story of a friend who is struggling with her body image.

This story was produced for WFDD’s Radio 101 program in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for their Dispatches From Within series.

For information on how to online chat, text or call the National Eating Disorders Helpline for support or resources, click here

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

