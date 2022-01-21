Some people who got COVID-19 at work are being denied workers' compensation

Workers who contract COVID-19 on the job should be entitled to workers’ compensation. But some claims are being denied because insurance companies say it’s not possible to prove someone got the virus at work.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with WBUR senior investigative reporter Beth Healy about this issue in Massachusetts.

