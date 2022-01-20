A closer look at the New York AG's investigation into Trump's business practices

The Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot block the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection from getting access to White House records related to that day’s events.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that they’re protected by executive privilege.

The court’s ruling came a day after another legal development affecting Trump: New York Attorney General Letitia James released a lengthy filing about financial irregularities in Trump’s businesses. The attorney general also wants Trump and two of his children to testify under oath.

NPR’s Ilya Marritz joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

