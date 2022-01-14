Days before the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's visa revoked again by authorities

Australian tennis authorities have once again revoked Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s entry visa Friday, sending him back into detention just three days before the Australian Open tennis tournament is slated to begin.

The Australian government says it’s simply protecting the country’s borders during the pandemic. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated but attempted to use a medical exemption to enter the country, says he’ll appeal the decision.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

