Doctors Without Borders coordinator on humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

A humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops and Taliban takeover. On Tuesday, the United Nations asked the international community for $5 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

In response, the United States announced it will give more than $308 million to help.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Gaetan Drossart, Doctors Without Borders operations coordinator for Afghanistan.

