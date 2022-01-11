© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dancer Misty Copeland and the legacy of the 'Black Ballerinas' who preceded her into the dance world

Published January 11, 2022 at 8:20 AM AKST

American Ballet Theatre star Misty Copeland published the nonfiction kids book “Black Ballerinas” in November. We present an excerpt of a WBUR CitySpace event in December centered around the book.

It featured Copeland and four former dancers from the groundbreaking Dance Theater of Harlem: Lydia Abarca Mitchell, Sheila Rohan, Gail McKinney Griffith and Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, along with moderator Cristela Guerra, a WBUR arts and culture reporter.

Click here to find out more about the Dance Theater of Harlem ballerinas.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ballerina Misty Copeland, in a promotional image for her new book, "Ballerina Body." (Henry Leutwyler/Grand Central Life &Style)
/
/
Ballerina Misty Copeland, in a promotional image for her new book, "Ballerina Body." (Henry Leutwyler/Grand Central Life &Style)