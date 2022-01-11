Close to 10,000 Birds Tallied in Annual Count

The annual Homer Audubon Christmas Bird Count, held on practically the shortest day of the year, saw nearly 10,000 individual birds identified during a brief break in the severe weather. As count organizer Dave Erikson tells KBBI’s Jay Barrett, of the 71 species spotted, there were some unusual visitors to the area.

ERIKSON: Well, we were a little worried because of the weather, but it ended up being a, quite a, quite a good count considering everything.

KBBI: What put it over the top there, allayed your worries?

ERIKSON: Well, we got a total of 71 species, which is fairly high for, for Homer. It's right up there with some of the better counts. We did get a, a two species that were high for the, all of the counts we've had in the past. That was the Red Cross bill and the red-breasted nuthatch, the nut-hatches we had 149 which beat the record by several. When we had a 110 Red Cross bills, which also was a high for all the Homer counts. We had one new species for the count, that was the red winged blackbird and a couple of those were seen.

KBBI: Oh, I've never even heard of that bird. Where’s it usually hang out?

ERIKSON: Well, we don't have too many red-winged blackbirds in Alaska, but there are a couple of small nesting populations, some in the interior and I think one in Potter's Marsh area.

KBBI: What else did you notice?

ERIKSON: Well the, the number of Roxanne Pipers out on the spit was pretty good. We had 2,700 Shorebirds in with the shorebirds. We had one lone Dunlin. Dunlinds the past few years have been hanging around here in the winter. But this year was a little, little chilly. So I think most of them went a little bit farther south.

KBBI: Oh, you know that's a good point. How did the overall count this year compare to you know, say, a winter that's not quite as cold.

ERIKSON: We were a little on the low side. We had 9,904 birds, and the total number of birds is highly dependent on the amount of ice along the northern Shoreline. When we don't have any ice on the Northern Shoreline, we have a lot of Mallards that come over from the bays and the south side of the bay that really jacks up the number quite a bit. We will sometimes have up to 5,000 Mallards when the ice is out. Totally iced in this year, near total ice cover on the Northern shoreline this year, and we only had 160 Mallards. So between the Mallards and The Rock-sandpipers, they make the bulk of our bird count on most years.

KBBI: How many folks did you have out there looking?

ERIKSON: This year, we had 27 volunteers. And in addition to that, we had 11 people that watched, watched their feeders from their house and reported their, their counts at the theater. Those are called feeder watchers, they had 11 of those. So we had a pretty good turnout. And we're able to do a fairly comprehensive survey of the area.

KBBI: Were there any significant changes in birds that you see all the time?

ERIKSON: It's, it’s hard to tell because we had a long cold spell beforehand and on the day of the count all of a sudden it was, wasn't bad. But there was so much snow that we didn't get out into, on a lot of the trails. So it was mostly road based count. But a lot of the Sparrows were kind of low. Some of the Sea Ducks were a little on the low side as far as the count.

KBBI: Yeah, anything else that surprised you or you took special note of? Anything you saw yourself, that was exciting?

ERIKSON: Well, we had one Asian bird, the Brambling. We see them every so often, I think this is the fourth occurrence that we've had in Homer. And we had two individuals seen on the count day and that was kind of interesting. One of the Brambling has been coming into a feeder and on the end of Waddell street. So I was able to see it prior to the count. It was seen on count day also, but it's been coming in quite regularly.

Second to the 2,700 Rock Sandpipers were 861 Black Scoters, a large sea duck; followed by 598 American Crows, 565 Pine Siskins, 559 Bohemian Waxwings, and 500 Gray-crowned Rosy Finch.

The birds that recorded just a single sighting include a Barrow’s Goldeneye; an unidentified loon; the Dunlin Erickson mentioned; a sea gull cross; a Northern Hawk Owl, a Great Horned Owl, an American Three-toed Woodpecker; a Northern Flicker; an American Robin; a Varied Thrush; a Snow Bunting, a European Starling; and a White-throated Sparrow.

There were 56 ring-necked Pheasants and 176 Rock Pigeons counted. They are both species introduced to the Kenai Peninsula.