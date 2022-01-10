© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Locked-down China is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to host winter Olympics

Published January 10, 2022 at 8:25 AM AKST

China has been largely closed off from the rest of the world since the pandemic began, keeping its restrictions in place as other countries relaxed them.

Now as the omicron variant surges around the world, China is seeing an increase in cases as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

NPR’s Beijing correspondent Emily Feng gives us the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.