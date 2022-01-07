© 2022 KBBI
Ryan Phelan: How gene technology can save species on the brink of extinction

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 7, 2022 at 5:27 AM AKST

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode Reshaping Evolution

What if we could rescue endangered species before they disappear? Biotech entrepreneur Ryan Phelan explores how genetic engineering tools can save species that would otherwise go extinct.

About Ryan Phelan

Ryan Phelan is the cofounder and executive director of Revive & Restore, a wildlife conservation organization that promotes the use of biotechnologies along with standard conservation practices. The goal of Revive & Restore's projects is to enhance biodiversity through new techniques of genetic rescue. They've worked to improve biodiversity in populations of black-footed ferrets, Przewalski's horse, coral, and more.

Previously, she founded and served as the CEO of Direct Medical Knowledge and DNA Direct, both with the goal of empowering health care consumers.

Phelan earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
