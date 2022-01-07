New York Times' 'Day of Rage' documentary dives deep into the events of Jan. 6

The film “Day of Rage” culls thousands of hours of videos from protestors and police body cams as well as archived audio to tell the story of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Malachy Browne, senior producer of the New York Times visual investigations team who produced and co-directed the film. “Day of Rage” is on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject.

