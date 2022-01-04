One school superintendent explains decision to return to remote learning as COVID-19 surges

School districts around the country are making tough decisions this week as millions of children return to class amidst another COVID-19 surge.

In Pontiac, Michigan, students won’t be coming back to the classroom just yet. All classes will be held virtually till Jan. 18.

Pontiac School District Superintendent Kelley Williams joins us to tell us more about that decision.

