© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emilie Springer - A Winter Concert Surrounded by Art

KBBI | By Emilie Springer
Published December 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM AKST
Senungetuk panel
Pratt Museum and Park
/
Detail of Aurora Borealis I II III by Ron Senungetuk.

Emilie Springer interviews two musicians before a concert at the Pratt Museum.

Earlier this month, the Pratt Museum hosted an intimate music experience, “Glacier Salon,” with two artists, Odin Rathnam on the violin and Mannfried Monk with the cello. The walls displayed art from the current exhibit, “Ron Senungetuk: A Retrospective.” We moved into the side room to talk about how the artists met each other and some of their thoughts on art, music and the role of audience and performing. Monk is a relatively new resident to Homer. We are joined there with Pratt Museum Executive Director Jennifer Gibbons.

Emilie Springer
See stories by Emilie Springer