Emilie Springer - A Winter Concert Surrounded by Art

Earlier this month, the Pratt Museum hosted an intimate music experience, “Glacier Salon,” with two artists, Odin Rathnam on the violin and Mannfried Monk with the cello. The walls displayed art from the current exhibit, “Ron Senungetuk: A Retrospective.” We moved into the side room to talk about how the artists met each other and some of their thoughts on art, music and the role of audience and performing. Monk is a relatively new resident to Homer. We are joined there with Pratt Museum Executive Director Jennifer Gibbons.