President Biden to announce new COVID-19 plan as omicron dominates

Published December 21, 2021 at 8:06 AM AKST

President Biden is set to address the nation on Tuesday and announce a plan to control the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Twenty days after the first confirmed case within the U.S., omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus — accounting for 73% of new infections last week.

Officials are concerned that the explosion of cases could overwhelm an already strained hospital system.

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez joins us for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.