© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fewer drivers on the road since the pandemic started — but motor vehicle deaths are way up

Published December 9, 2021 at 9:20 AM AKST
Cars on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Cars on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows the largest six-month increase in car crash deaths ever recorded by the department.

Reports also show that more people are driving without seat belts, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and ignoring the rules of the road.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Jane Terry, vice president of government relations for the National Safety Council, a nonprofit safety advocacy group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.