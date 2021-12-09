Fewer drivers on the road since the pandemic started — but motor vehicle deaths are way up

Preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows the largest six-month increase in car crash deaths ever recorded by the department.

Reports also show that more people are driving without seat belts, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and ignoring the rules of the road.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Jane Terry, vice president of government relations for the National Safety Council, a nonprofit safety advocacy group.

