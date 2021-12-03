A 3rd major storm in hard-hit British Columbia is dampening recovery efforts

In southern British Columbia, Canada, the scope of the last few weeks of record-breaking rain, flooding and deadly mudslides there is starting to become more clear.

With washed-out bridges and roads, recovery efforts could take months. And the events are just another example of the dangers of extreme weather events that are becoming worse and more frequent due to climate change.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with CBC News senior reporter Lyndsay Duncombe in Vancouver.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

