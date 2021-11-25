For Native people, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning — not rejoicing

For the full article, click here.

This year marks the 400th anniversary that the pilgrims landed on Plymouth rock. It’s an occasion that’s been celebrated and memorialized during Thanksgiving.

But for Native people, this holiday is not a day to rejoice. It’s a day of mourning.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Kisha James, the granddaughter of one of the founders of the “National Day of Mourning,” which is honored every Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

