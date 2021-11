The U.S., Mexico and Canada meet Thursday in Washington, D.C., for the so-called “three amigos” summit. It’s a tradition that former President Donald Trump let lapse.

The neighbors have lots to discuss, from immigration to trade to COVID-19.

We get the latest from NPR’s Carrie Kahn and the CBC’s Chris Hall.

