3G is getting phased out. It could leave low-income and older Americans behind

Come early next year, carriers are planning to completely phase out 3G services to make way for 4G and 5G.

But the change could leave low-income and older Americans behind. Devices like life alert alarms and older cell phones still use 3G, along with location sensors that track school buses and breathalyzers used by police.

Government regulators are warning that if people don’t upgrade in time, they won’t be able to call 911 or use other emergency services.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roger Entner, founder and lead analyst of Recon Analytics.

