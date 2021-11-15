White House officials blame rising inflation on the pandemic — but how long will it last?

In a CBS interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the cause of inflation is the pandemic and continuing to fight COVID-19 will help the economy return to normal. But as consumer prices have risen over the past year, economists keep saying that high inflation is only transitory.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, about the causes of rising inflation and how long it’s expected to last.

