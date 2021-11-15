Major General Gregg Martin speaks on mental health, the military and living with bipolar disorder
Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss his experience living with bipolar disorder and the importance of stopping the stigma.
Resources: The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and pressing “1.” Or send a text to 838255. The crisis line can also be reached by online chat.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
