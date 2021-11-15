Latest child tax credit payment arrives Monday, but future of the program remains uncertain

Millions of parents are set to receive another payment in the child tax credit program Monday. After that, there is only one more payment left before the future of the program is thrown into question.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

